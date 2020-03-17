NBC Sports Chicago Re-Airing Classic Bulls, Hawks Games

With live sports cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis, NBC Sports Chicago said it will be rerunning classic games played by the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks during their championship runs in prime time starting Tuesday.

“We know you all need sports back in your life,” the network said in a Tweet. “That’s why we’ll be airing some classic Blackhawks and Bulls games starting tonight.”

Regional sports networks have been particulary hard hit by the shutdown of the NBA and NHL, plus the delay to the start of the Major League Baseball season.

ESPN has also been impacted by the sports shutdown. In a post today, ESPN executives said they don’t have the right to re-air old games, but were in conversations with the leagues about being able to show classic games.

The Bulls and the Blackhawks are part-owners of NBC Sports Chicago, along with Comcast.

NBC Sports Chicago will be showing Blackhawks games from the 2010 playoffs and Bulls games from the 1996 season when they were led by Michael Jordan.

On Tuesday, the network will air an NHL Western Conference quariterfinal game against the Predators. The network doesn’t give the score of the game.

The schedule calls for the Bulls to beat the Sonics for the NBA Title on April 15 and the Blackhawks to win the Stanley Cup on a goal by Patrick Kane on April 16.

[embed]https://twitter.com/NBCSChicago/status/1239995908797988864[/embed]