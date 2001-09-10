NBC skeds skateboarding series
NBC is going to extremes with its Saturday morning TNBC lineup with a new series coined Skate, an action-drama set around skateboarding.
The series debuts Oct. 6 and is currenty in production in Vancouver. The series has been given a 13-episode order and is being co-produced by Tom Lynch Productions and GEP Productions. - Joe Schlosser
