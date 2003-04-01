NBC signs Wilmore
Larry Wilmore, creator and executive producer of The Bernie Mac Show,
has signed a two-year deal with NBC Studios.
Wilmore left Regency Television, which co-produced The Bernie Mac Show
with 20th Century Fox Television, after Fox relieved him of his duties on the
show.
At NBC, Wilmore will develop, create and produce programming for NBC Studios,
NBC and other networks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.