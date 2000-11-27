NBC promotes five
Mitch Metcalf has been named senior vice president of program planning and scheduling at NBC. Metcalf, who has been senior vice president of NBC's West Coast program-research division, will now be responsible for overseeing the network's long-range program planning.
NBC also promoted four executives to senior directors in the network's program standards division: Joanna Jamerson, Deborah Lake, Ken Samuel and Betzy Torres.
