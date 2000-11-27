Trending

NBC promotes five

By

Mitch Metcalf has been named senior vice president of program planning and scheduling at NBC. Metcalf, who has been senior vice president of NBC's West Coast program-research division, will now be responsible for overseeing the network's long-range program planning.

NBC also promoted four executives to senior directors in the network's program standards division: Joanna Jamerson, Deborah Lake, Ken Samuel and Betzy Torres.