NBC profits down 13%
General Electric Co. said NBC's profits dropped 13 percent in the third
quarter to $255 million on a 45 percent revenue decline to $1.05 billion.
The company cited the downturn in the economy, exacerbated by the Sept. 11
terrorist attacks.
