NBC Orders Full Season Of Chuck
By Staff
NBC has reportedly already picked up a back nine order for hour-long sophomore Chuck.
The move comes long before the show comes back for its September 29 second-season premiere. It received a strong amount of promotion during the recent Olympics on NBC.
The show launched last fall, but did not return after the writers strike.
