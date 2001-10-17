Trending

NBC orders full Scrubs season

By

NBC has picked up the back nine episodes of new comedy Scrubs.

The sitcom -- which averaged a 5.7 rating/13 share in adults 18 through 49
Tuesday night -- is the first new series to get a full-season order at any
network this season.

Scrubs is produced by Touchstone Television, and Bill Lawrence (Spin
City) is the show's executive producer/creator.