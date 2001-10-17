NBC orders full Scrubs season
NBC has picked up the back nine episodes of new comedy Scrubs.
The sitcom -- which averaged a 5.7 rating/13 share in adults 18 through 49
Tuesday night -- is the first new series to get a full-season order at any
network this season.
Scrubs is produced by Touchstone Television, and Bill Lawrence (Spin
City) is the show's executive producer/creator.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.