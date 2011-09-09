NBC News Twitter Account Hacked
NBC News announced late Friday afternoon that its Twitter
account, @NBCNews, had been hacked, and false reports of an attack on Ground Zero had been sent out to followers.
The NBC News Twitter account has since been suspended.
"We are working with Twitter to correct
the situation and sincerely apologize for the scare that could have been caused
by such a reckless and irresponsible act," NBC News said in a statement.
