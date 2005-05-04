NBC News Names Correspondent
NBC News has named Ron Mott to be a correspondent on a variety of NBC news outlets, including Today, Nightly News, and MSNBC.
Mott comes from NBC affiliate KSHB Kansas City, where he has been a reporter and substitute anchor since 2003.
