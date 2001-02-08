NBC grabs Weakest Link

NBC is going forward with British game show import The Weakest Link and has ordered 13 episodes of the series.

The quiz show will be hosted by Anne Robinson, who also hosts the primetime BBC version. NBC Enterprises and Syndication is still said to be considering a version for syndication and Survivor champ Richard Hatch is said to be still in the mix.

NBC taped a pilot with Hatch in London prior to NATPE on the set of the BBC version. The Weakest Link is a fast-moving, no-nonsense show in the vein of ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. Former Martin Short Show and Ricki Lake producer Stuart Krasnow is signed on as executive producer.

- Joe Schlosser