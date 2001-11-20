NBC grabs bull riding rights
What happens when you lose out on the NFL contract? You get professional bull riding.
NBC will carry the network television debut of bull riding on Sunday, with coverage of The Professional Bull Riders Bud Light World Challenge.
The event will air live on NBC at 4 p.m. ET/PT. George Michael, host of syndicated The George Michael Sports Machine, will handle the hosting chores.
- Joe Schlosser
