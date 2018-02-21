NBC Gives the Winter Olympics TV’s Biggest Promo Push for the Fourth Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 18).

For the fourth week in a row, NBC grabs the top spot on our chart with its promos for, you guessed it, the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which racked up just over 473 million TV ad impressions over seven days. And NBC has been wisely leveraging its massive audience for the Games by airing lots of promos for its upcoming programming — specifically new musical-drama Rise (set to premiere March 13) at No. 2, new crime comedy-drama Good Girls (Feb. 26) at No. 3 and the latest season of The Voice (also Feb. 26), with new coach Kelly Clarkson, at No. 4.

The one non-NBC show in our top five: TNT’s The Alienist, which scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (137) in our ranking, getting 37% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 473,324,037

AttentionScore: 81.70

AttentionIndex: 42 (58% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $17,030,906

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $57,298

2) Rise, NBC

Impressions: 239,342,371

AttentionScore: 86.79

AttentionIndex: 58 (42% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $8,253,837

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Good Girls, NBC

Impressions: 207,625,090

AttentionScore: 91.92

AttentionIndex: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $4,107,131

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $328,894

4) The Voice, NBC

Impressions: 191,298,442

AttentionScore: 91.62

AttentionIndex: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,854,367

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 190,925,278

AttentionScore: 95.18

AttentionIndex: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,963,979

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $18,960

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).