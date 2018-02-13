The Winter Olympics Get TV’s Biggest Promo Push for the Third Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 11).

For the third week in a row, NBC grabs the top spot on our chart with its promos for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which racked up nearly 728 million TV ad impressions over seven days. Celebrity Big Brother (CBS) takes second place, pushing last week’s No. 2, The Alienist (TNT), to third place. HGTV’s Home Town also shifts down a spot, from fourth to fifth, while Discovery debuts in our ranking at No. 4 with a promo for Motor Mega Week, a cross-series extravaganza that starts on Feb. 26.

Notably, Motor Mega Week scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (149) in our ranking, getting 49% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



1) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 727,553,347

AttentionScore: 91.73

AttentionIndex: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $9,073,608

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $768,243

2) Celebrity Big Brother, CBS

Impressions: 213,114,007

AttentionScore: 80.76

AttentionIndex: 40 (60% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,108,454

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $115,779

3) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 211,534,051

AttentionScore: 94.63

AttentionIndex: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $2,524,111

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $45,423

4) Motor Mega Week, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 197,962,738

AttentionScore: 96.12

AttentionIndex: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,079,814

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $75,098

5) Home Town, HGTV

Impressions: 172,730,713

AttentionScore: 89.94

AttentionIndex: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,388,752

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $105,795

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).