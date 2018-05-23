NBC Gives the BBMAs TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 20).

Following four weeks in a row during which cable networks swept our top five, a traditional broadcaster, NBC, takes our top spot thanks to 256.6 million TV ad impressions for promos plugging the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Beyond that tentpole, though, two cable nets dominate the rest of our ranking with promos for their regular programming: TNT takes second and third place, respectively, for its crime dramas Animal Kingdom and Claws, while HGTV’s feel-good multi-series promo lands at No. 4 and its Love It or List It closes out the chart.

Notably, Love It or List It scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (143) in our ranking, with its promos getting 43% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).