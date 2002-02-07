NBC eyes Spy
NBC is bringing back reality series Spy TV this summer.
Ali Landry, recently named one of People magazine's '50 Most Beautiful
People,' is taking over for Michael Ian Black (Ed) as host of the
hidden-camera series.
Last summer, Spy TV averaged 12.8 million viewers on
NBC.
