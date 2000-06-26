NBC considers Virtual Swimming
NBC's Olympics unit is in discussions with virtual-set and electronic-insertion firm Orad about using its "Virtual Swimming World Record Line" for the network's coverage of the Sydney Games. The system, used earlier this month by Australia's Nine Network for its coverage of the Australian Olympic swimming trials, inserts a virtual graphic into live video to compare an athlete's performance with world record pace. Orad produces a similar product for track and field.
