NBC to cancel Life Moments in 10 markets

NBC owned-and-operated stations in 10 markets plan to stop airing Paramount

Television's Life Moments as of Jan. 6 and replace it with NBC-owned

The Other Half, sources confirmed.

Life Moments actually does a bit better in the ratings than The Other

Half, with the former averaging a 0.9 rating in November sweeps andthe latter a 0.7.

But sources speculated that NBC believes it will do better financially by

putting a show it owns into the time slots instead of keeping a Paramount show

there.

NBC Enterprises will keep Life Moments on KNSD-TV in San Diego;

KNTV-TV in San Francisco; WJAR-TV in Providence, R.I.; and WTVJ-TV in Miami, and

either stop airing it or move it to overnight slots in its other markets.

The show will continue to air on stations in the rest of the country.

"It's a blatant act of screwed-up synergism," one source said. "It's screwing

one major producer of television from doing business with one of the major

groups in television, and I think that's bad for the business."

NBC still will pay Paramount its license fees and two minutes of barter, even

though Life Moments will no longer be airing on 10 of its stations. NBC

Enterprises will also take one-and-a-half minutes of advertising time away from

its stations for NBC Enterprises to sell, sources said.

Neither NBC Enterprises nor Paramount would comment.

Life Moments is a one-hour weekday program that includes three or four

segments on universal events such as weddings, births or reunions. It premiered

last September.

The Other Half features a panel of four men -- Danny Bonaduce, Dick

Clark, Dorian Gregory and Mario Lopez -- talking about issues that interest

women from a man's point of view. The show is in its second season, and it has

been renewed through spring 2003. It is co-owned by NBC Enterprises,

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. and Gannett Co. Inc.