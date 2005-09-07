NBC Agency Names Ops VP
By Ben Grossman
NBC promoted Jim Keller to VP of technical operations for The NBC Agency.
In his new role, Keller will oversee the engineering staff and facilities for The NBC Agency. A 28-year veteran of NBC, he has served as senior director of technical operations since February 1998.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.