NBA-Bereft Warner Bros. Discovery Pays $650 Million for 10 Years of French Open U.S. TV Rights

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain stretches for a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the Men's Singles Final match on Day 15 of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 09, 2024 in Paris, France.

Warner Bros. Discovery will reportedly pay $650 million over 10 years to obtain the U.S. TV rights to the French Open.

The annual late-season pro tennis event, which wrapped up its 2024 iteration Sunday by crowning Spain's Carlos Alcaraz champion, has long run on Comcast/NBCUniversal platforms in the U.S.

Tournament organizer Roland-Garros' 12-year deal with NBC Sports expired on Sunday. NBCU reportedly had been paying only $12 million a year for French Open domestic rights.

WBD already delivers the French Open on Eurosport and Discovery in 50 countries as part of a deal with the French Tennis Federation (FFT) that expires in 2027.

In the U.S., Warner will reportedly offer French Open coverage on TNT, TBS and truTV linear channels, as well as on subscription streaming service Max.

Comparing the $65 million-a-year French Open U.S. TV deal to other major pro tennis tournaments, Disney/ESPN pays around $83 million annually for Wimbledon TV rights in the U.S., and $70 million a year for U.S. Open domestic TV rights.

WBD has drawn more attention of late by what it has not chosen to license, with the NBA reportedly set to sign deals worth $76 billion over 11 years with Disney/ESPN, Comcast/NBCU and Amazon.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

There are reports that WBD and the NBA are still in talks about possibly carving out a fourth games package that will keep Warner Bros. in pro basketball.

But with WBD CEO David Zaslav declaring his company still a "leader in sports around the world" recently, Warner is spending its precious licensing cash in other places besides the National Basketball Association.

For instance, WBD just entered a sublicense agreement with ESPN to pick up part of the newly expanded College Football Playoff, also starting next year.