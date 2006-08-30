Natz To Go Online
Jacques Natz, news director at NBC affiliate WTHR Indianapolis, has been tapped to head up Hearst-Argyle Television's online and DTV efforts as director of digital media content.
He joins the company Oct. 2.
His charter includes overseeing the Weather Plus digital channels developed with NBC, work with H-A partner and online content supplier Internet Broadcasting, and developing non-news online content and for mobile and multicast applications.
