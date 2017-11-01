National Geographic’s ‘The Long Road Home’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Oct. 29).



Promos forThe Long Road Home, National Geographic’s “global miniseries event” based on the Martha Raddatz best-seller about the war in Iraq, racked up 370.6 million TV ad impressions, making it our chart-topper. That's a big jump from its tally (208.9 million) in the previous 7-day period. Meanwhile, The Gifted,Fox’s new sci-fi drama from the Marvel universe, makes a strong return to our ranking at No. 2 after an absence last week. Fox also takes fourth place with its 2017 World Series promos.



Two new additions round out our top five: CBS’s Shemar Moore vehicle S.W.A.T., in third place, and HGTV’s Flip or Flop Fort Worth, in fifth. Notably, promos for the latest expansion of the Flip or Flop franchise have the highest iSpot Attention Index (129) in our ranking, getting 29% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Long Road Home, National Geographic

Impressions: 370,622,908

Attention Score: 85.13

Attention Index: 62 (38% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,817,511

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $785,592

2) The Gifted, FOX

Impressions: 230,254,600

Attention Score: 83.63

Attention Index: 56 (44% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 74%, Local 24%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,054,475

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $142,612

3) S.W.A.T., CBS

Impressions: 176,809,936

Attention Score: 89.16

Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,890,181

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $246,234

4) 2017 World Series, FOX

Impressions: 151,230,604

Attention Score: 85.66

Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 75%, Local 24%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,882,059

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $65,144

5) Flip or Flop Fort Worth, HGTV

Impressions: 147,977,526

Attention Score: 93.49

Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $808,486

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $138,361

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).