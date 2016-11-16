National Geographic Gave Its ‘Mars’ Promo 1 Billion TV Ad Impressions in Just One Week

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Nov. 13).

Miniseries Mars, which debuted Monday on National Geographic, sets an impressive Promo Mojo record: It’s the first to vault past a billion TV ad impressions in one week. That’s more than good enough to put Mars at the top of our chart for the third week running.

Who’s Spending What Where—November 14, 2016

Though our ranking is usually divided between broadcast and cable nets, this week cable shows rule, with Good Behavior (TNT), Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (CNN), Shooter (USA Network) and Search Party (TBS) rounding out our top 5. It’s worth noting, though, that the promos for those four shows combined fall at about 350 million TV ad impressions short of what Mars racked up on its own.

1) Mars, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 1,015,142,950

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 17%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 75.03%

In-network Value: $5,579,477

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $877,821

2) Good Behavior, TNT

Impressions: 235,079,554

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 89.62%

In-network Value: $2,567,915

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $372,897

3) Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN

Impressions: 150,334,700

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 93.60%

In-network Value: $219,086

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $65,126

4) Shooter, USA Network

Impressions: 138,535,271

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 5%

Avg. View Rate: 94.20%

In-network Value: $2,096,946

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $143,751

5) Search Party, TBS

Impressions: 118,068,470

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 96.71%

In-network Value: $1,160,809

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $68,628

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).