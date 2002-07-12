Nathan heads Matthews Show
NBC News has named Nancy Nathan executive producer of the new first-run
syndication program, The Chris Matthews Show.
Nathan had been executive producer of Meet the Presswith Tim
Russert.
She is succeeded there by Meet The Press senior producer Betsy
Fischer, who had also served as senior producer, NBC News Political/Polling
Unit, since 1998.
