NATAS starts search for new president
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said it was in the process of hiring an executive search firm to identify potential candidates for the presidency of the organization.
Long time NATAS president John Cannon died June 22. NATAS said it expects to hire a firm by the end of the month.
In the mean time, the group's day to day activities are being supervised by NATAS executive vice president Allan Benish. - Steve McClellan
