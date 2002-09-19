NATAS names Silver Circle inductees
The New York Chapter of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
(NATAS) has announced the 2002 'Silver Circle Inductees.'
The Silver Circle honors media professionals who began their careers in
broadcasting at least 25 years ago and have made significant contributions to
arts and sciences of New York television.
The announcement was made Sept. 19 by New York chapter president Maury
Povich.
The inductees are:
- Tony Brown, commentator, Tony
Brown's Journal
- Elizabeth Orton Davis, television and production
executive
- Joe Franklin, talk-show icon; tour guide of Memory Lane
- J.J. Gonzalez, people's reporter, WCBS-TV
- Wiley Hance, founder and charter member, NATAS
- Lora Hays, film and video editor, Lifetime
Television, PBS, Home Box Office, ABC, CBS
- Bob McGrath, Sesame
Street
- Al Primo, creator and author of Eyewitness News
format; currently developing kids' news programming
- Joseph A. Reily, president and executive director,
New York State Broadcasters Association
- Erika Slezak, actress, One Life To Live; five-time Emmy Award-winner.
