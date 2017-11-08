Nat Geo’s ‘The Long Road Home’ Again Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Nov. 5).

Promos for The Long Road Home, National Geographic’s “global miniseries event” based on the Martha Raddatz best-seller about the war in Iraq, racked up 306.2 million TV ad impressions, making it our chart-topper for the second week in a row. That number is down a bit from last time (370.6 million), but still helps the miniseries’ promos vault well past the half-billion impressions mark over two weeks.

Last week’s No. 3, CBS’s Shemar Moore vehicle S.W.A.T., moves up to second place, while the rest of our ranking gets a refresh with new entrants.

USA's Damnation takes third place—and scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (105) in our top 5, getting 5% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV). Closing out our ranking: CBS at No. 4 with a joint promo for The Big Bang Theory and its spin-off Young Sheldon, and ABC at No. 5 with the 2017 CMA Awards.

1) The Long Road Home, National Geographic

Impressions: 306,229,487

Attention Score: 87.16

Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,540,746

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $911,756

2) S.W.A.T., CBS

Impressions: 163,505,795

Attention Score: 88.53

Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,090,014

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $438,011

3) Damnation, USA Network

Impressions: 196,654,384

Attention Score: 91.30

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,758,747

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $510,437

4) The Big Bang Theory | Young Sheldon, CBS

Impressions: 189,673,967

Attention Score: 86.58

Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,252,817

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $443,367

5) 2017 CMA Awards, ABC

Impressions: 180,219,482

Attention Score: 83.39

Attention Index: 55 (45% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 83%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $4,236,606

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $90,888

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).