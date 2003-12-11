Nat Geo Inks Australia Videos, DVD Distribution Pact
By Staff
National Geographic and Sydney-based Rainbow Products Ltd. have partnered to distribute home videos and DVDs in Australia and New Zealand. The multiyear agreement includes the release of more than 60 new and existing National Geographic titles.
The partnership launches this month with the release of National Geographic’s Beyond the Movie: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
