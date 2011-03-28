Nail Memorial Service Set
According to Communications Daily, a memorial service for Dawson "Tack' Nail will be held March 31 at the National Press Club in Washington--Nail was a longtime member--with burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Nail, who ws executive editor of Warren Communications News and Communications Daily, died March 25 from injuries sustained in a fall.
He was 82.
