NAB's Holy joins FCC
National Association of Broadcasters attorney Lori Holy has joined the
Federal Communcations Commission's legislative-affairs office as an
attorney-advisor. She will also be an FCC liaison with Congress on media and
industry-convergence issues.
Holy joined the NAB in 1997 as an attorney and switched to the trade group's
legislative counsel's offices three years later.
