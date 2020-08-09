Update: NAB's Gordon Smith Hospitalized for Blood Clot

National Association of Broadcasters president and CEO Gordon Smith was hospitalized Tuesday night following a blood clot that Smith said was caught before it became a full-blown stroke.

"He is responding well to treatment, is stable and alert, and is resting comfortably," said NAB. "His prognosis is good, and he is expected to make a full recovery."

Following his hospitalization, Smith provided an update on his condition:

"To my friends,

I am so grateful for the outpouring of support from all of you. Your prayers and kind words have meant the world to me and my family. I am delighted to tell you that after a very extensive MRI last night it was discovered that I did have a blood clot, but thanks to the quick medical intervention I received, an actual stroke was averted. As a result, my prognosis is extremely positive and there is no permanent damage. I am so grateful to Sharon for immediately jumping into action and getting me the medical attention needed in order to have this outcome, for Sue Keenom and Karen Wright for all of their help getting information to my medical team, and to the doctors and nurses who took such great care of me.

I am indeed a man blessed for all the prayers that were said on my behalf and for the love that I have felt. Even though I am not often on social media I have been forwarded the many Tweets and postings that have sent well wishes my way and to say I am humbled is an understatement. I look forward to seeing you all soon – if only on Zoom.

Gratefully,

Gordon

Smith, a former two-term U.S. Senator from Oregon, joined the NAB in November 2009. In 2017, he extended his contract with the NAB through March 31, 2023.

He was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2017.