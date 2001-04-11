NAB, Starship built this city
Jefferson Starship will headline the 'Freedom Sings' series of concerts and
events at the National Association of Broadcasters' convention April 21 in Las
Vegas.
The effort is meant to highlight the fact that the First Amendment protects
controversial musical speech (the center sites rapper Eminem as an example). The
series is sponsored by the Freedom Forum's First Amendment Center and the NAB
Education Foundation.
