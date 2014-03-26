NAB: PBS Selects XenData

In the run-up to the 2014 NAB Show, archive vendor XenData has announced that it has been chosen by PBS to streamline its disaster recovery needs.

As part of the project, PBS will use the XenData SX-525, an LTO archive server cluster, at its disaster recovery site in Lincoln, Nebraska.

"XenData's fully supported clustered server meets all the requirements for our disaster recovery site,” said James Cutright, director, project management at PBS in a statement. "With compatibility for real and non-real time systems, ample bandwidth, an open format and their willingness to adapt and tailor the solution to meet our needs, we have been very pleased with the SX-525 product and XenData's technical team who have provided system design and integration services above and beyond expectations."

The SX-525 in the disaster recovery site supports the network should PBS' network operations center headquartered in Virginia stop working. It is also continually available to accept files and scripts deposited by PBS and SX-525 functions as a stand-alone archive server within the PBS facility. In addition, the SX-525 solution supports writing to LTO-5 and LTO-6 using the LTFS interchange or open standard TAR format, which means PBS will have an open system that doesn’t require proprietary formats.

"As PBS provides enriching programming across the nation, we are glad to have been chosen to provide them with a fully redundant archive solution, helping them preserve their media for generations to come," said Phil Storey, XenData CEO in a statement. "By leveraging our SX-525 server cluster, PBS is guaranteed a seamless user experience while also ensuring there is never a disruption in programming."