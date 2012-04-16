NAB: NEP Standardizes on Sony Cameras
NEP Broadcasting, the largest mobile facilities provider in the U.S., announced at the Sony press conference at NAB that Sony would be their exclusive supplier of broadcast cameras.
George Hoover, CTO of NEP noted that the "multiyear deal will cover several hundred channel cameras" and that they have already taken 40 channel cameras, with "more on the way this summer."
