NAB: NCAA Final Four Gets 4K Treatment

Complete Coverage: NAB Show 2013





As many vendors at the 2013 NAB Show were touting the

ability of their equipment to handle 4K or UltraHD productions, LG Electronics

USA has announced that the 2013 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Final Four was

recorded in 4K as part of a closed-circuit demo of the technology, making it

the first major U.S. sporting event recorded in Ultra HD.





For

the April 6th demonstration,

LG Electronics worked with the NCAA, CBS Sports and Turner Sports to capture

the action in 4K, which was then displayed on LG's 84-inch Ultra HD TVs at

private viewing locations in the Georgia Dome.





"When

we first approached our partners at LG and CBS with this idea, we recognized

the unique opportunity to pair this inaugural 4K production with the 75th

celebration of March Madness in Turner Broadcasting System's hometown of

Atlanta," said Matt Hong, senior VP and GM of sports operations, Turner Sports

in statement. "We continue to embrace innovation and look at this test of

next-generation television technology as a way to potentially serve fans for

decades to come."





Ken

Aagaard, executive VP, operations, engineering and broadcast services, CBS

Sports, added in another statement that "CBS made high-definition sports

broadcasts a reality with the Final Four in HDTV over a decade ago,

and now we're leading the way into the 4K era. March Madness is always filled

with big moments, and this demonstration shows how Ultra HD TV can ultimately

become the future of sports broadcasting and enhance the viewer's experience."





Providing

widespread public broadcasts of 4K content will be much harder than delivering

a private closed circuit 4K broadcast inside the venue. Currently there is not

even a broadcast standard for 4K.





But

Gary Yacoubian, chairman of the CEA Ultra HD Working

Group and president and CEO, Specialty Technologies/SVSound, noted in another

statement that even though "there are still challenges ahead to deliver Ultra

HD content to consumers' homes, lucky fans in Atlanta are among the first to

experience the excitement of sports in this incredible new TV format, with over

8 million pixels, four times the resolution of today's HDTV."



