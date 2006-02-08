NAB Names Director of Government Relations
The National Association of Broadcasters has named Democratic Hill staffer Mike Mullen as director of government relations.
Mullen comes from the office of Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), where he has been senior legislative assistant, focusing on satellite legislation and the DTV transition.
Before that he was with the staff of Rep. Jim Turner (D-Tex.).
