Myers, anyone?
The soon-to-launch Tennis Channel has netted its first on-air personality,
former ESPN anchor Chris Myers.
He will host Center Court with Chris Myers, a half-hour interview show
with top tennis personalities.
Myers also works National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing events for Fox and FX.
