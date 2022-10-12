MyBundle.TV Enters Partnership with NCTC ... a ‘Strategic’ One

NCTC has formed a partnership — a “strategic” one — with MyBundle.TV, a platform that helps newbie streaming consumers find the channels and services that are right for them.

The recently rebranded “National Cable Television Cooperative” will market MyBundle.TV tools to its more than 700 member cable companies, a group that represents around one-third of connected TV homes in the U.S.

Based on the streaming video services available to member company customers, NCTC cable subscribers will be able to use the MyBundle.TV platform to find the SVOD, AVOD and FAST offerings that best fit their individual channel and programming tastes, as well as simply the process of accessing these services and paying for them.

The NCTC deal follows a flurry of similar marketing agreements for MyBundle.TV, a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida startup backed by $3.5 million in private equity, according to CrunchBase.

In August, for example, the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative agreed to market MyBundle.TV to its 1,500 members.

And in June, Sling TV entered into an agreement that allows MyBundle.TV to integrate billing for the virtual pay TV service into its platform.

MyBundle.TV co-founder Jason Cohen said that his platform has agreements with more than 115 broadband providers representing more than 9 million customers nationwide.

“Entering into a strategic partnership with the recently rebranded NCTC is a landmark agreement in the growth and evolution for MyBundle.TV,“ Cohen said in a statement. “The MyBundle.TV platform will provide NCTC members with cost-effective tools to grow, retain and delight their customers.“

Added NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli: “In a short period of time, we have seen MyBundle.TV have great success in working with broadband companies to fortify their businesses. The NCTC is very pleased to enter into a comprehensive agreement with MyBundle.TV that will bring its array of tools to all of our members nationwide.” ▪️