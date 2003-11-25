Trending

MTV Keeps ‘Sunday Stew’ Warm

By

MTV is bringing back its new "Sunday Stew" lineup for a second season next spring. The programming block, which includes hits Punk’d, Viva La Bam and Wildboyz, is scoring well with MTV’s core 12-34 demo and particularly teenage boys.

Look for 10 more episodes of Ashton Kutcher’s celebrity prank show Punk’d when the new seasons arrive in March.