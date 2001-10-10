Trending

MTV grabs band reality series

MTV is picking up a third season of reality series Making the Band, which originally aired on ABC.

MTV has aired the first season and plans to run the second later this fall. The third season debuts January 4. The series tracks the personal and professional travails of the band O-Town and the third season finds them on the road with pop star Britney Spears.

The series originally premiered on ABC in September 2000.
- Allison Romano