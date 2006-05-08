Trending

MTV Adds More Broadband

MTV plans to launch broadband companion shows for its Video Music Awards and Total Request Live  that will run simultaneously with the TV versions of the shows, according to reports.

The shows will run on MTV's broadband channel Overdrive beginning this summer.

When the TV programs cut to commercial breaks, the Overdrive programs will continue with original content. MTV Networks has aggressively approached putting its youth-friendly content onto multiple digital platforms.