MSNBC, CNBC score with Olympic hockey

By

MSNBC and CNBC harvested strong ratings Wednesday from men's Olympic Games hockey
action.

Both channels aired two quarterfinal hockey games, with CNBC's prime time
coverage drawing a 1.4 rating and MSNBC's afternoon games attracting a 0.9.

MSNBC aired Sweden versus Belarus and the Czech Republic versus Russia, while CNBC
carried the United States versus Germany and Finland versus Canada.