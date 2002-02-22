MSNBC, CNBC score with Olympic hockey
MSNBC and CNBC harvested strong ratings Wednesday from men's Olympic Games hockey
action.
Both channels aired two quarterfinal hockey games, with CNBC's prime time
coverage drawing a 1.4 rating and MSNBC's afternoon games attracting a 0.9.
MSNBC aired Sweden versus Belarus and the Czech Republic versus Russia, while CNBC
carried the United States versus Germany and Finland versus Canada.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.