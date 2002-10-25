MSNBC axes Curtis & Kuby
Struggling MSNBC cut another show, chat hour Curtis & Kuby,
featuring Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa and civil-rights lawyer Ron Kuby.
The show, spawned from a New York talk-radio show the pair hosted for several
years, had appeared daily from noon to 2 p.m. EST.
The network hasn't set a replacement show yet.
