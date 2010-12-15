MSN Sport Relaunches in U.K.

The MSN Sport portal has relaunched in the U.K. with a new look and content from ESPN.co.uk. ESPN will provide MSN Sport with football, cricket, rugby, and F1 coverage, as well as select videos.

The alliance is another example of the push ESPN has made in recent years to expand the reach of its digital products and content internationally.

ESPN will provide a selection of the top daily news, analysis and video while MSN will oversee the day-to day editorial management of the pages on their site. As part of the agreement, users will also be able to click through to ESPN.co.uk and ESPN's sport-specific sites, which include ESPNCricinfo.com, ESPNSoccernet.com, ESPNScrum.com, and ESPNF1.com for additional coverage.

"MSN is the UK's leading news and entertainment portal reaching over 28 million monthly U.K. unique users," noted Matt Ball, editor in chief of MSN in a statement. "With the relaunch of MSN Sport we look to enhance our appeal to new and existing audiences and our partnership with ESPN ensures sport fans will receive the up to the minute news and videos they want."