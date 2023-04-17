MSG Plus 'Knee-Deep in Product Build,' Set to Debut This Summer (NAB 2023)

MSG Plus will give fans without pay TV service a chance to see Julius Randle (l.) and the Knicks in game action.

LAS VEGAS -- The broader regional sports network business may be struggling with bankruptcy and restructuring, but Madison Square Garden Entertainment is currently "knee-deep into the product build on" MSG Plus, the direct-to-consumer streaming extension for the cable channel home of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

This status report comes courtesy of Dave Schafer, senior VP of product, technology and operations for MSG, who spoke during a panel presentation Sunday at NAB hosted by one of MSG Plus' lead technology partner, Harmonic.

Debuting sometime this summer -- Schafer didn't pin down a date -- MSG Plus will include a higher monthly price point ($29.99-a-month) vs. other RSN DTC efforts, including Bally Sports Plus ($19.99 monthly).

The higher price point for a rabid market that might have unforeseen price flexibility might be a smart play. Likewise, adding a $9.99 pay-per-view option to sell individual games might also open up market segments.

"We haven’t seen this on the market yet, but we see an opportunity here," Schafer said.

At NAB, technology companies including Harmonic and Quickplay are touting their roles in building the new MSG streaming service.

Like all RSNs, MSG faces the challenges of linear distribution cord-cutting, as well as spiraling team TV licensing costs. However, Schafer told Next TV that it's the performance of MSG Network's TV Everywhere app that has spawned belief that the New York-area market is ready for such a streaming product.

Obviously, it's high pressure," Shafer said, "but we really want to deliver high-quality product to our fans."