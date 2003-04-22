Morgenstein joins Lifetime
Gary Morgenstein, vice president of corporate communications at A&E Television Networks, has
joined Lifetime Television as director of trade and business publicity.
He succeeds Patricia Kollappallil, who joins Discovery Networks' Animal Planet as VP,
communications, starting May 6.
