More Twin Cities BIPOCS Can RISE with Comcast's Help

Comcast West division has identified the next round of recipients--19 in all--in its RISE (Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment) program to help Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned businesses.

It is the second round of awardees in the Twin Cities area (the first went to 11 businesses). The BIPOCs will receive consulting, media and production services form Comcast's Effectv ad sales division.

“At a time when so many in our small business communities are struggling, it’s incredibly humbling to be able to give back and share our knowledge and resources with those hit hardest by the pandemic," said D. Keller, regional senior vice president, Comcast Twin Cities. "We want to help our partners and communities rise,” said J. “I could not be more pleased to be supporting the BIPOC community and continue this positive momentum.”

Comcast's help for the BIPOCs ranges from a 90-day TV ad campaign, turnkey creative production, and marketing consulting. It also includes a technology makeover comprising computer equipment as well as internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period.

RISE is a component of Comcast's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative launched last year amongst the national reckoning over historic and systemic racism.