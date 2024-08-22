More than 18% of U.S. Broadband Users Consume More than 1 TB of Data Each Month
OpenVault's latest quarterly usage report also found that monthly average data usage was up 9.7% year over year to 585.8 GB in Q2
More than 18% of U.S. broadband users now consume 1 terabyte or more of data each month, according to the latest quarterly report from OpenVault.
The Hoboken, New Jersey-based broadband analytics software and service provider said that in the first quarter of 2023, 15.6% of the U.S. market achieved this 1 TB benchmark.
The firm also said that 3.7% of the market uses 2 TB or more data, up year over year from 2.8%.
OpenVault found the fast, steady upward march of data usage kept on expanding in the second quarter, reaching an average consumption of 585.5 GB, up from 533.8 GB in the same period of 2023.
However, usage was down sequentially from 605.8 GB of average consumption in Q1.
Also notable is the rate of growth for upstream data usage, which is now expanding faster than downstream consumption, OpenVault said.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.