More than 18% of U.S. Broadband Users Consume More than 1 TB of Data Each Month

More than 18% of U.S. broadband users now consume 1 terabyte or more of data each month, according to the latest quarterly report from OpenVault.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based broadband analytics software and service provider said that in the first quarter of 2023, 15.6% of the U.S. market achieved this 1 TB benchmark.

The firm also said that 3.7% of the market uses 2 TB or more data, up year over year from 2.8%.

(Image credit: OpenVault)

OpenVault found the fast, steady upward march of data usage kept on expanding in the second quarter, reaching an average consumption of 585.5 GB, up from 533.8 GB in the same period of 2023.

However, usage was down sequentially from 605.8 GB of average consumption in Q1.

(Image credit: OpenVault)

Also notable is the rate of growth for upstream data usage, which is now expanding faster than downstream consumption, OpenVault said.

(Image credit: OpenVault)