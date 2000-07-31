More dash for .TV
An additional 100 TV broadcasters have registered their .tv (www.tv) domain names with .TV Corp., bringing the total number of registered broadcast names to more than 150.
"The .tv domain continues to be embraced at an amazing rate by people and companies from around the globe," says CEO Lou Kerner. "The broadcast industry is just one great example of entities' and individuals' building the new wave of online identities utilizing the .tv domain."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.