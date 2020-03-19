More Companies Take FCC Connectivity Pledge

Among all the frightening coronavirus-related numbers was an encouraging figure Thursday.

The FCC said 205 more broadband and phone providers have taken FCC chairman Ajit Pai's Keep America Connected pledge.

That brings the total to 390 companies that have promised: 1) not to terminate residential or small business broadband for nonpayment, at least for the next 60 days; 2) to waive late fees; and 3) open WiFi hotspots to anyone who needs them.

“I’m gratified by the overwhelming response by American broadband and telephone service providers to my call for them to ensure consumers stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Pai.