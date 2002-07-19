Morales to head Telemundo stations
Ibra Morales will leave the presidency of Eagle Television Sales to become
president of Telemundo Communications Group Inc.'s stations group.
Prior to Eagle, Morales was senior vice president of sales for
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. and executive VP for Argyle
Television.
